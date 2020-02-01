Hundreds Stranded On Sasquatch Mountain Resort After Slide

Hemlock Valley – Some 500 or so people are stranded at Sasquatch Mountain Resort after an overnight slide caused by the rains and wind.

The only route in and out has been blocked.

From their website (which can be found here)-

Last night, there was a landslide on Hemlock Valley road on the resort side just past the avalanche area leaving it impassable to vehicles in both directions. (There was a race scheduled for Friday and Saturday which obviously was cancelled).

This is the road to @SasquatchResort in the Fraser Valley. Skiers, staff & coast zone racers stuck on the hill. @BCAlpine @NEWS1130 pic.twitter.com/AMLbiuyUE7 — Michael Kuss (@Kusswx) February 1, 2020

As much as we would like to open the mountain for the many families and individuals currently on the mountain and those wanting to come up, we are left with no choice but to suspend all activities on hill until the road is back open.

We will continue breakfast service as scheduled in the cafeteria from 8:30am onward to feed guests staying on the mountain and Molly’s Pub will also be opening as per its usual schedule at 11am.

Please stay tuned for regular updates; we will be posting as soon as we get updates from the road crews!

No word if this will affect the Super Bowl Sunday event.