6 AM Saturday – Rainfall Warning Continues,Wind, Local Flooding, Power Outages

Chilliwack – As this latest pineapple express continues to roll through, so does the residual damage. Localized flooding is causing problems through out the Valley. Clayburn off Highway 11 In Abbotsford has local flooding affecting roads.

Promontory in Chilliwack will be closed for the day for stabilization after yesterday’s mini slide. Use Prest Road as the way to get up and down the hillside.

REMINDER – #BCHwy5 CLOSED between Othello Rd. and #MerrittBC due to debris on the road and flooding. Assessment in progress, no current detour available. Next update is 8am.

For more info: https://t.co/RDVlF1zVuv — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 1, 2020

As of 6 AM, some 15 thousand BC Hydro customers were in the dark and thousands others have flickering lights.

There has been the equivalent of 102.1 mm of precipitation since Thu 18:00 at "Agassiz" #BCStorm — WX Chilliwack (@wc_chilliwack) February 1, 2020

4:07 AM PST Saturday 01 February 2020

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Rain, at times heavy, continues.



An intense low pressure system with subtropical moisture has brought heavy rain to most of the south coast since Thursday night. Parts of the south coast regions have received 120 to 140 mm of rain during the last 24 hours.



Heavy rain will continue this morning as the cold front associated with the system crosses the south coast. The rain will taper off this morning as the system departs the region.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.