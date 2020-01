Chilliwack – Nikita Nesterenko scored one goal and added 3 assist to have a big 4 point night in Chilliwack’s 6-4 win over Merritt at the Chilliwack Coliseum. He is having a great year with 48 points [17G, 31A] in 45 games played.

Chiefs next game is Friday night in Surrey.

