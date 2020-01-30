Fraser Valley Home & Garden Expo, February 7 to 9 at Tradex

Abbotsford – The 2020 Fraser Valley Home & Garden Expo is back at Tradex February 7th, 8th and 9th 2020!



Home & Garden professionals are on hand all weekend to answer your questions and offer their tips, tricks and advice. Watch exhibitor demonstrations, sit in on seminars and enter to win prizes!



Admission Price – Still Only $5!

(Cash only at the door)

Facebook info can be found here.