Chilliwack RCMP Search Quonset Hut For Alleged Illegal Sale Of Cannabis Products

Chilliwack – Two people were arrested and a large Quonset hut was searched during the RCMP investigation of the alleged illegal sale of cannabis products.
An investigation of the activity surrounding a Quonset hut on a property in the 45000-block of Knight Road initiated by the Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit Drug Section (CRU) in December 2019 linked the hut to the alleged illegal sale of cannabis products.
Around 8 p.m. on January 23, 2020 CRU supported by Chilliwack RCMP Property Crime Section and Priority Target Team (PTT) executed a search warrant of the building. RCMP officers seized a suspected 100 pounds of cannabis, cannabis infused items including edibles, over 1000 packages labelled ‘Bareta’ containing ‘shatter’, approximately one half kilogram of cocaine, 2.3 kilograms of psilocybin mushrooms, and pre-packaged prescription tablets were seized by police. Two 26-year-old men from Chilliwack were arrested during the search.
Both men were later released from custody by police.
