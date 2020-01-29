Chilliwack Five Corners Construction, Re-Design Underway

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Five Corners construction, re-design and parking stall movement as well as watermain work has started.

And so has the traffic challenges.

Works include new traffic signal, streetlights and approximately 80m of water main, 700m of curb/sidewalk and 3,000 sq. m of paving.

This will accompany the new downtown development that Algra Brothers started in the core almost two years ago (2018).

Turning lanes and parking along Young and Yale will be a sore point while this construction takes place, so patience is a virtue.

Hats off to crews working in the rain. At least it’s not snow!