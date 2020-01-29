2020 Juno Nominees Include Chilliwack’s Bria Skonberg

Toronto/Chilliwack (with files from CARAS, Billboard) – Chilliwack’s Bria Skonberg is once again, among the nominees for the Juno Awards.

To be held in Saskatoon for their 49th anniversary, Skonberg won Vocal Jazz Album of the Year in 2017 but did not repeat in 2018.

For 2020, Bria is nominated again for Vocal Jazz Album of the year with her release “Nothing Ever Happens”.

Bria took piano lessons in elementary school in Chilliwack (East Chilliwack and Strathcona), switching to trumpet in her early teens. She graduated from Chilliwack Secondary School. Aside from classical studies, she also performed in ska bands. In 2006, she graduated from Capilano University in Vancouver with a degree in jazz trumpet and was the leader of Bria’s Hot Five and The Big Bang Jazz Band. She also performed with Canadian jazz veteran Dal Richards and his Orchestra in concert and on recordings. She was co-founder of the all-female jazz group Mighty Aphrodite Jazz Band.

Skonberg has appeared as a band leader and guest artist at jazz festivals in North America, Europe, China and Japan. She moved to New York City in 2010.She was a co-founder of the New York Hot Jazz Festival. She has also performed with the CSO – Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra.

2020 Juno Nominees list is here.

Canadian pop singer-songwriter Alessia Cara will host the 49th annual Juno Awards on March 15 at the SaskTel Centre, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; she also leads the pack with six nominations.

Cara will also perform on the telecast, alongside 2020’s Canadian Hall of Fame inductee Jann Arden, Tory Lanez, The Glorious Sons, Daniel Caesar and Lennon Stella, with more acts to be announced in the coming weeks. The two-hour broadcast is filled with performances, as most of the Juno Awards will be doled out at a private, industry-only gala dinner that takes place March 14 at the World Trade Center Saskatoon.

For the past two decades, CARAS has moved the Junos from city to city each year. The 50th anniversary celebration will be in Toronto next year, where the show originated.