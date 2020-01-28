Sasquatch Mountain Raises $800 And Counting For Australia Wildfire Help

Sasquatch Resort – Since September at least 24 million acres of Australia have burned in one of the country’s worst fire seasons on record. An estimated 1 billion animals have been lost and over 2,000 homes destroyed.

Even with the rains falling now, the damage has been done.

Sasquatch Mountain is home for hundreds of Australians each year and this Australia Day they wanted to help.

Last Sunday, January 26th, they had a fundraiser and some fun events for Australia Day.

The day consisted of a sausage sizzle, bikini run, toonie toss and a raffle prize draw. There were also donation boxes around the mountain for guests who felt like sharing! Thanks to everyone’s generosity we raised $733.75 that will be going towards wildfire fighting efforts in Australia.

The fundraiser continues with monies also going to WIRES – NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc. which is Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organization.

Visit the website at – www.sasquatchmountain.ca