District Of Kent Monday Council Meeting – #TB1895 – Council In Period Costume

Kent – There are Throw Back Thursdays #TBT, and then there is the throwback to 1895.

One of the Kent 125 celebrations was council having their regular Monday meeting, dressed in 1895 attire. Council dressing in period costumes for a portion of this Council meeting to re-enact decisions made during the first year of Kent’s incorporation.The re-enactment took place during the delegation portion of the regular Council agenda, and the public was invited to stay for the rest of the regular meeting. ( That was not as colourful)

Thanks to Kent 125 organizer John Henry Oliver for pictures with video to come.

Courtesy John Henry Oliver

www.kentbc.ca/125