Kent/Agassiz – It’s never too early to register for soccer. The 2020 spring season is not far off and minor soccer registration for the District of Kent is on now. All matches are at Centennial Park Soccer pitch with the entry fee at $45.

Matches are every Saturday from April 25 to June 20 and that includes t-shirts and team photos.

Info at District of Kent Community Recreation & Cultural Centre can be found at this link.