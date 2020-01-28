Abbotsford Community Foundation Announces $130,000 in Funding For 2020 Agriculture Grants Program

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Community Foundation (ACF) announced that applications for the 2020Agricultural Enhancement grants are now being accepted.

In 2020, the granting criteria will be for projects that have a technology focus which will help advance existing technology further through research in the areas of new or innovative processes that address an environmental challenge to processors or producers in a specific sector of agriculture. In addition, projects that involve the development and testing of new user-friendly technology where the resulting research can be shared in one or more agriculture sectors and assist the industry to comply with ever changing regulatory requirements.

“We will provide grants of up to $50,000 for each successful applicant to a total of $130,000 available for granting.” advised Marcus Janzen, Chair of the ACF’s Agricultural Enhancement Grants Committee. “We’re looking for projects that will have positive economic, social and/or environmental outcomes as a direct result of receiving this funding”.

“We are pleased to have distributed more than $700,000 in grants to benefit agriculture in Abbotsford since 2013,” said, Lorna Hart, ACF Board Chair. “The ACF is proud of having over 40 years of giving in Abbotsford and these grants demonstrate ACF’s ongoing commitment to inspiring, impacting and investing in our community.”

Applicants are invited to visit the grants section of the ACF website at www.abbotsfordcf.org to find the program guidelines, which involves both a Letter of Intent (LOI) and an application process. “Those applicants for whom their LOI is given a green light will be sent the full application package,” said Wendy Neufeld, Executive Director.

Deadlines to submit the LOI are April 3rdand the full application is due by April 20th.