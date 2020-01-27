Royal Canadian Legion Branch #280 Dart Draw Raises $1K To Support ALS Society of BC

Chilliwack – The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #280 – Vedder Golden held a Dart Draw event in memory of past member Val Spooner who passed away from ALS September 5, 2010. $1,000 was raised to support the ALS Society of BC.

On hand January 24th to receive the donation was Wendy Toyer, Executive Director, ALS Society of BC.

“The ALS Society of BC supports people living with, and affected by ALS in BC and the Yukon. As we are a non-government funded charity, we rely on the generosity of organizations such as the Vedder Legion. It is because of organizations like yours, the society can provide services for people living with ALS with not wait lists;” Wendy Toyer ALS Society of BC commented.