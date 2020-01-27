Rotary and Molson Coors Team Up With Pints For Polio – Saturday February 1

Fraser Valley – Did you now that in the early days of Rotary Clubs, their mission statement was to fundraise and eradicate Polio.

That philosophy continues with a novel made-in-Chilliwack concept.

Pints For Polio. Saturday February 1 from 5-9PM at the Molson Coors Brewery on Elder Avenue.

Every dollar you spend at the event will go directly to fighting polio, THEN every dollar raised will be tripled by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.



Let’s eradicate polio, one pint at a time!



Tickets are just $25 and include your choice of a beverage or slice of pizza. Jim’s Pizzeria, Molson Coors, Rotary and The Drive are the corporate sponsors.

