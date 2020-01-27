Langley Summer Performances: Call Out for Entertainers of All Ages

Langley Township – Unique venues, appreciative crowds, and an opportunity to showcase a variety of talent throughout the summer: that’s what the Township of Langley is offering performers, as it opens its annual call for entertainers.

The Township is preparing for its fourth annual Summer Festival Series, live concerts held Thursdays evenings throughout July and August at the amphitheatre in Willoughby Community Park, as well as its Canada Day celebrations in Fort Langley.

Anyone who can sing, dance, and otherwise entertain audiences – whether they are young newcomers or seasoned professionals – are invited to apply for a chance to take part.

“These events are a wonderful opportunity to showcase the array of talent we have in our own backyard, along with some special guest performers,” said Peter Tulumello, the Township’s Director of Arts, Culture and Community Initiatives. “It’s always exciting to see the proposals come in, discover some exceptional new and unique acts and individuals, and present them for local audiences of all ages to enjoy.”

The Township is looking for family-friendly performances ranging from 15 to 20-minute sets to fully staged productions of up to two hours long. As well, wandering performers such as clowns, puppeteers, and jugglers are required for Canada Day.

Entertainers who would like to be considered can submit proposals to Arts, Culture and Community Initiatives, Township of Langley, 20338 – 65 Avenue, Langley, BC, V2Y 3JI, or email electronic press kits to festivals@tol.ca. Deadline for submissions is Friday, February 28.

Submissions must include detailed descriptions of the performer’s act, publicity photos, videos or links to them, CDs, and a list of past experiences and references. Performers should also include the length of their performance set, remuneration expectations, and the dates they are available in July and August.

A volunteer committee made up of entertainment professionals will review the proposals. While all submissions are appreciated, only those invited to the second stage of consideration will be notified.

For more information, contact festivals@tol.ca