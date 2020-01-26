FVRD Open House On Outdoor Recreation – January 27, 29, 30

Fraser Valley – You are invited to an Open House to discuss outdoor recreation in the region. The Fraser Valley Regional District is working with Cascade Environmental Resource Group on an Outdoor Recreation Management Plan to help guide the growth and expansion of outdoor recreation within the region.



» Chilliwack – Monday, January 27 at the Fraser Valley Regional District (45950 Cheam Avenue)

» Abbotsford – Wednesday, January 29 at the Abbotsford Recreation Centre (2499 McMillan Road)

» Mission – Thursday, January 30 at the Mission Leisure Centre (7650 Grand Street)



Have your questions answered and give your feedback.



Can’t make it? No worries, you can fill out an online survey by clicking here.