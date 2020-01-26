Fraser Valley Distillery Festival/Academy Of Music Fundraiser – Saturday – February 1

Chilliwack – The Fraser Valley Distillery Festival is celebrating its 5th anniversary, and partying like it’s 1920! Come in your best suits and flapper dresses and come see what our Distillers have created since last year – the night promises to hold surprises and possibly your new favourite spirits.

The Chilliwack Academy of Music is once again extending an invitation to a night of award-winning craft spirits and liqueurs, paired with delectable ‘hors d’oeuvres and live entertainment at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre starting at 7:00 pm, Saturday, February 1.

The goal as a school is to provide “Music for Everyone”, and by attending The Fraser Valley Distillery Festival you will not only be helping out the arts community, but supporting students’ development in their music education! Every part of this event, the distilleries, the entertainment, the appetizers, and the community spirit, all come together to create an evening that you won’t forget.

All proceeds from this event will help music education thrive in the Chilliwack region. All you have to do is come and enjoy our roaring 20’s spectacle – we can ensure that The Fraser Valley Distillery Festival is going to be a great community event and successful fundraiser!

Tickets are $50 and are available at The Centre Box Office by calling

604-391-SHOW(7469) or online at http://www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca/

This is a 19+ only event.