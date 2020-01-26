Abbotsford Soccer Association New Tourney In April

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Soccer Association announce a new tournament program starting this April!

Summer Tournament Team Program U12 – U18 (2002 – 2008) COST: $250.00

To Register, Click HERE https://ecs.page.link/dXPRj

Commencing in April and running through to mid-July the Abbotsford Soccer Association is delighted to announce this new spring/summer program for players/teams born 2002-2008. Teams in this program will participate in the United Summer Soccer League (USSL) Tournament Series.

Leaning on his vast experience, we are delighted to announce GurpMahil (former AIFC Technical Director) as the newly appointed Coordinator – Summer Tournament Team program.

Tournaments will be played on weekends at various fields in Surrey, Abbotsford, Vancouver/Richmond, and Kamloops.

Teams will have 2 practice sessions a week and participate in 4 tournaments. Teams will have the ability to determine which tournaments they would like to enter.

Midweek Training Schedule – Various Locations Boys are typically Mon/Wed Girls are typically Tues/Thur

U11 – U12 5:30 – 6:45 pm

U13 – U15​ 6:45 – 8:00 pm

U16 – U18​ 8:00 – 9:15 pm

*Alternate training schedules may be in order according to coach availability

All players will receive a game shirt and socks.