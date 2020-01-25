Second Earthquake in Agassiz in Less Than Two Days

Agassiz – UPDATE – JANUARY 25 – In less than two days, there has been plenty of seismic activity along the West Coast and the Fraser Valley. Late Thursday evening, Agassiz received a 1.6 shaker, according to the USGS. Saturday morning after 9:23 AM, the earth moved again for Agassiz and Harrison.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 2.6 magnitude quake with a depth of 1KM was felt.

Harrison Councilor Michie Vidal posted to Facebook:

2nd one in 2 days. Yup…felt this one! Update…is now confirmed earthquake.

ORIGINAL STORY JANUARY 24 -According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the ground under Agassiz shook around 11PM Thursday Night.

You probably slept through it because no one really noticed except some scientists.

The minor quake was located 3 km east-northeast of Agassiz with a 1.6 magnitude at a depth of 3.9 km.

About the same as when trains roll through town, although a few posts to social media stated that they heard “a big bang”.

The USGS web page for the quake stated no one reported the earthquake. Only a seismologist noticed it.

