UPDATE – Chilliwack Home, Leisure & Outdoor Living Expo- January 24 to 26 Heritage Park

Chilliwack – Attend the 2020 Chilliwack Home, Leisure & Outdoor Living Expo and…. Shop, compare, save time and money!
Find the best local sources in home improvement, design services and landscaping. Meet face to face and get a “feel” before you hire.
Discover new ideas and interesting products for your home and garden.
Get inspired and excited about your home and garden and the countless possibilities! Brian Minter is back by popular demand!
Admission is still only $5!
Parking by donation
Location: Floor 1 & 2 (SureStay Hotel Chilliwack Floor)
Website: www.exposureeventsltd.com
