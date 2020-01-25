Chilliwack City Housing Needs: Report/Survey

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack is undertaking a Housing Needs Report to identify current and future housing needs in the community.

An online survey is posted on the City’s Housing Needs Report project website at the following link: chilliwack.com/housingneeds.

Hard copy surveys are available at City Hall, the YMCA, the Landing Leisure Centre, the Chilliwack Library and the Cheam Leisure Centre.



The survey will close Friday, February 7.