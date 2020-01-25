Chiefs Drop A Close One On The Road In Coquitlam

Coquitlam – The Chilliwack Chiefs lost in regulation, 4-3 to Coquitlam at the Poirier Sports and Leisure Centre.

Chiefs drop a close one on the road.



The Chiefs are home Saturday night in a special tribute game at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

In celebration of the Chilliwack Chiefs’ 30th anniversary season, team alumni are coming home to participate in the Chiefs’ annual Salute to First Responders and presentation of Matthew Hutchinson Memorial Awards on Saturday, January 25 at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

The following featured alumni all serve their communities as first responders.

Corporal Mike Pfeifer , a product of Chilliwack Minor Hockey, was a part of the Chiefs’ 1995 team that won Chilliwack its first BCJHL championship. Pfeifer is now a corporal with the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP Regional Detachment.

, a product of Chilliwack Minor Hockey, was a part of the Chiefs’ 1995 team that won Chilliwack its first BCJHL championship. Pfeifer is now a corporal with the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP Regional Detachment. Constable Darnell Dyck , also began with Chilliwack Minor Hockey, supported the Chilliwack Chiefs as a stick-boy and eventually played for the team, scoring 58 points in 58 games as a member of the Chiefs. Dyck is now a constable with the Burnaby RCMP.

, also began with Chilliwack Minor Hockey, supported the Chilliwack Chiefs as a stick-boy and eventually played for the team, scoring 58 points in 58 games as a member of the Chiefs. Dyck is now a constable with the Burnaby RCMP. Kaleb Betts , arguably one of the most physical players in Chiefs history, played on the team that went to the RBC Cup semi-finals in Halifax in 2002. Betts is now with B.C. Corrections.

, arguably one of the most physical players in Chiefs history, played on the team that went to the RBC Cup semi-finals in Halifax in 2002. Betts is now with B.C. Corrections. Kyle Nason , a former captain of the team, acquired 341 penalty minutes in two seasons as a member of the Chiefs. Nason is now a member of the Chilliwack Fire Department.

, a former captain of the team, acquired 341 penalty minutes in two seasons as a member of the Chiefs. Nason is now a member of the Chilliwack Fire Department. Tyler Burton scored an impressive 30 goals in the 2003-04 season and attained 110 points. Burton is now a member of the North Vancouver Fire Department.

scored an impressive 30 goals in the 2003-04 season and attained 110 points. Burton is now a member of the North Vancouver Fire Department. Steve Van Oosten , a member of the Chiefs in 2002-03, went on to play at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks and later in the ECHL for the Stockton Thunder and for Briancon in France. Van Oosten is now a member of the West Vancouver Fire Department.

, a member of the Chiefs in 2002-03, went on to play at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks and later in the ECHL for the Stockton Thunder and for Briancon in France. Van Oosten is now a member of the West Vancouver Fire Department. Chris Larsen grew up in Chilliwack Minor Hockey and was a part of the 1994-95 team that won the first-ever league title in Chiefs history. Larsen is now a member of the Kamloops Fire Department.

grew up in Chilliwack Minor Hockey and was a part of the 1994-95 team that won the first-ever league title in Chiefs history. Larsen is now a member of the Kamloops Fire Department. Chris Tarkir scored 52 points in 49 games in 2003-04 and later played professional hockey with the Wichita Thunder. Tarkir is now a member of the Seattle Fire Department.

scored 52 points in 49 games in 2003-04 and later played professional hockey with the Wichita Thunder. Tarkir is now a member of the Seattle Fire Department. Cam Janzen and Jason Denham, who served the Chilliwack Chiefs organization as trainers, are both currently with the Correctional Service of Canada. Denham now volunteers for the Chiefs as an off-ice official. Janzen helped to coordinate Chiefs alumni currently serving as first responders for this special event.

Matthew Hutchinson Memorial Award recipients previously announced will include: Bill Higginbottom, Fred Madden, William Bailey, Greg Unruh, and Corporal Valerie Conroy.

Join the Chilliwack Chiefs on Saturday, January 25 at the Chilliwack Coliseum for a special Salute to First Responders featuring the Matthew Hutchinson Memorial Awards, presented by On Side Restoration, before the 7:00pm puck-drop between the Prince George Spruce Kings and your Chilliwack Chiefs. All First Responders will be given $5 admission for this special game. Tickets are on sale now.