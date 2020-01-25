BC Funding Project Pollinates Programs For Bee Hives, Cranberries – UFV Connection

Victoria/Fraser Valley – An innovation project proposed by the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) and the Worker Bee Honey Company was selected to receive $170,320 to help create an automated honey extraction information system to improve honey harvesting in B.C.

The proposed system will increase efficiency, reduce processing time and help address the shortage of skilled labour in the honey industry by automating harvesting through improved technology. The system will be able to monitor each hive’s honey yield and provide insight into superior breeding stock of male and queen bees, hive diseases and the impact of environmental variables, such as climate and weather on each hive. The results of this project will help beekeepers better care for their hives and improve honey yield.

Similarly, an innovation project submitted by the BC Cranberry Marketing Commission (BCCMC) was selected to receive $10,725 to support a study on pollination across different varieties of cranberries. Researchers are looking into how to increase cranberry yield through artificial pollination. They will monitor how often pollinators visit different varieties of plants during peak bloom, which will help growers plan for future seasons.

Lin Long, associate professor, engineering and physics, University of the Fraser Valley –

“The Canada-British Columbia Agri-Innovation Program enables a prototype of an automated honey extraction system. By reducing costs to beekeepers, this will help to ensure a sustainable bee/honey sector, which is essential for the long-term success of B.C. and Canadian agriculture. Moreover, the funding enhances the partnership between academia and industry, and gives UFV engineering students real work experience.”