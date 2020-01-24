Live To Lead Chilliwack – Business Leadership and Personal Growth Webinar, February 21 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Join world class thought leadership and personal growth teaching at Live 2 Lead.
A 1 day Simulcast event on Friday, February 21st from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. Tickets are just $99.00 each and include lunch. This will be at City Life Church, 46641 Chilliwack Central Road, Chilliwack.
Click here to get your tickets for this world-class event featuring John C. Maxwell, Marcus Buckingham, Angela Ahrendts, Rachel Hollis & Chris Hogan.
Also featuring local speakers Angus Reid & Carol Anne Hilton.
