Live To Lead Chilliwack – Business Leadership and Personal Growth Webinar, February 21 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Join world class thought leadership and personal growth teaching at Live 2 Lead.

A 1 day Simulcast event on Friday, February 21st from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. Tickets are just $99.00 each and include lunch. This will be at City Life Church, 46641 Chilliwack Central Road, Chilliwack.

Click here to get your tickets for this world-class event featuring John C. Maxwell, Marcus Buckingham, Angela Ahrendts, Rachel Hollis & Chris Hogan.

Also featuring local speakers Angus Reid & Carol Anne Hilton.