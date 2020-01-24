FVN AM News Fri Jan 24, 2020. Ride Sharing Green Light for Uber, Lyft – Waiting on Valley Reaction (VIDEO)

Posted By: Don Lehn January 24, 2020

Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Fri Jan 24, 2020. Ride Sharing Green Light for Uber, Lyft – Waiting on Valley Reaction. SBOT is Happy about this, No response from Abbotsford or Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce.

