Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Fri Jan 24, 2020. Ride Sharing Green Light for Uber, Lyft – Waiting on Valley Reaction. SBOT is Happy about this, No response from Abbotsford or Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce.
Related Articles
FVN AM News Thursday May 30 2019. Mom’s Appeal on Missing Son, Bike Lane Funding, Cell Bills (VIDEO)
FVN AM News Mon Sept 9, 2019. Artists call for Purple Lights, BC Rivers Day, Suicide Prevention (VIDEO)
FVN AM News Thurs July 25, 2019.Cultus Lake Iconic Ice Cream Stand Closing – CHWK Mall Expansion (VIDEO)
FVN AM News Tues November 26,2019. Arctic Blast-WindChill, Amber Alert Ready Test, Bus Strike (VIDEO)
Leave a comment Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Be the first to comment on "FVN AM News Fri Jan 24, 2020. Ride Sharing Green Light for Uber, Lyft – Waiting on Valley Reaction (VIDEO)"