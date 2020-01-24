Did You Know Agassiz Had An Earthquake, and no one noticed..

Agassiz – According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the ground under Agassiz shook around 11PM Thursday Night.

You probably slept through it because no one really noticed except some scientists.

The minor quake was located 3 km east-northeast of Agassiz with a 1.6 magnitude at a depth of 3.9 km.

About the same as when trains roll through town, although a few posts to social media stated that they heard “a big bang”.

The USGS web page for the quake stated no one reported the earthquake. Only a seismologist noticed it.

As you were.