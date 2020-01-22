One Dead After Fire Off Victoria and Nowell in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Early Wednesday morning, just after 3AM, sirens rang through the downtown Chilliwack core, According to neighbors and social media reports, a body was found off Victoria between Nowell and Fetcher.

RCMP have confirmed that a fire in a commercial trailer resulted in the death of one person. That trailer was in behind Multi Pack Deli. The RCMP Serious Crime Unit investigates all deaths as a result of fires. This is not considered a homicide and RCMP Cpl Mike Rail says the public is not at risk.