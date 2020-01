Mission – Mission RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance to locate missing person Jeannie McBride. McBride was last seen on January 13th, 2020 near the 1800 block of McCallum Road.

Jeannie McBride Courtesy RCMP

Jeannie McBride is described as:

33 year old Aboriginal female

5ft 3 in

126 lbs

Blond Hair

Blue Eyes

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of McBride, they are asked to call their local Police Department.