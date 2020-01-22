Cultus Lake Community Meeting February 3 – B&B’s, Rentals

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn January 22, 2020

Cultus Lake – Cultus Lake Park is holding a community meeting to gather feedback and input from residential leaseholders regarding Short-term Rentals, Bed & Breakfasts, Secondary Suites and Home-based Businesses on Feb 3, 2020 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at the Cultus Lake Community School.

Learn more here: https://www.cultuslake.bc.ca/2020/01/20/community-meeting/.

The community meeting is set to be held:

  • Date: February 3, 2020
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Location: Cultus Lake Community School (71 Sunnyside Blvd, Cultus Lake)

Recently, the Cultus Lake Park Board made the decision to allow Short-term Rentals, Bed & Breakfasts, Secondary Suites and Home-based Businesses in the Park. To manage this, Park staff have been asked by the Board to develop a framework for permits/licencing, bylaws and enforcement and to put effective processes and resources in place. This is to ensure that these elements that are now being officially allowed in the Park are well-managed and do not impede on the enjoyment of Cultus Lake Park for others.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Cultus Lake Community Meeting February 3 – B&B’s, Rentals"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.