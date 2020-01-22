Cultus Lake Community Meeting February 3 – B&B’s, Rentals

Cultus Lake – Cultus Lake Park is holding a community meeting to gather feedback and input from residential leaseholders regarding Short-term Rentals, Bed & Breakfasts, Secondary Suites and Home-based Businesses on Feb 3, 2020 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at the Cultus Lake Community School.

Learn more here: https://www.cultuslake.bc.ca/2020/01/20/community-meeting/.

The community meeting is set to be held:

Date: February 3, 2020

February 3, 2020 Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Location: Cultus Lake Community School (71 Sunnyside Blvd, Cultus Lake)

Recently, the Cultus Lake Park Board made the decision to allow Short-term Rentals, Bed & Breakfasts, Secondary Suites and Home-based Businesses in the Park. To manage this, Park staff have been asked by the Board to develop a framework for permits/licencing, bylaws and enforcement and to put effective processes and resources in place. This is to ensure that these elements that are now being officially allowed in the Park are well-managed and do not impede on the enjoyment of Cultus Lake Park for others.