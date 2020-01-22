UPDATE – Chilliwack-Hope MP Strahl Wants Feedback on Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) Legislation – REACTION

Fraser Valley – Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope is encouraging feedback as the federal government holds consultations regarding amendments to Canada’s medical assistance in dying (MAID) regulations.

On September 11, 2019, the Superior Court of Québec found that it was unconstitutional to limit access to medical assistance in dying (MAID) to people nearing the end of life. The Court’s ruling will come into effect on March 11, 2020, unless an extension is granted by the Court.

While this ruling only applies in the province of Québec, during the election campaign, Justin Trudeau announced that a re-elected Liberal government would expand federal legislation to bring it in line with the court ruling.

The federal government has launched online public consultations regarding MAID regulations which will be open until January 27, 2020.

“When medical assistance in dying was debated in the House of Commons in 2016, many constituents reached out to my office to voice their opinions on the matter,” stated MP Strahl. “This issue is close to the heart of a lot of people in our community. Given the brief consultation window, I don’t want people to miss this opportunity to have their voices heard.”

Those who wish to provide their feedback, can do so through the online public consultations here: https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/cons/ad-am/index.html

The online public consultations will be closed on Monday, January 27.

Inclusion BC commented:

The Vulnerable Persons Standard was created to support the development of Canada’s response to the Carter decision, and assist policy-makers now working to regulate the practice of medical assistance in dying. All aspects of the Standard remain relevant following the 2019 Truchon decision.



The Standard incorporates five evidence-based safeguards intended to protect the lives of Canadians. These safeguards help to ensure that Canadians requesting assistance from physicians to end their life can do so without jeopardizing the lives of vulnerable persons who may be subject to coercion, inducement to suicide and abuse.



Who is at risk?



Canadians living with severe disabilities, mental illness and dementia, as well as seniors living in long term care may be more vulnerable to stigma, abuse, coercion, isolation and depression. Consequently, they may be more inclined to suicidal ideation, intent and behaviour. The psycho-social needs of vulnerable Canadians can be met by providing appropriate care and support, significantly reducing mental anguish as well as a person’s motivation to request physician-assisted death.



To learn more: Vulnerable Persons Standard