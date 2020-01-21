Mounties Change Their Social Media Hashtag – #UFVRD_RCMP

Fraser Valley – RCMP introduce @UFVRD_RCMP as its new Twitter handle to encompass all detachments within the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment.

While folks already following Chilliwack RCMP on Twitter will have noticed a change to the handle, police invite everyone from Chilliwack to Agassiz, Hope, Boston Bar, and the surrounding regions to join in and follow the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment (UFVRD) on Twitter.

“We invite you to follow us and catch a look at what our officers do, crime safety tips, and police events from across the Upper Fraser Valley,” says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

RCMP remind everyone this account is not monitored 24/7. To report a crime call 911 or your local RCMP non-emergency number:

Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.

Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211.

Hope / Boston Bar RCMP at 604-869-7750.

To find further contact information for the RCMP Community Policing Offices across the UFVRD click onto bcrcmp.