FVRD Developing A Hatzic Lake Management Plan With First Nations

Fraser Valley – The FVRD is developing a Hatzic Lake Management Plan With First Nations.

In the spring of 2019, the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) received funding from the Province of British Columbia Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD) to support the development of a management plan for Hatzic Lake and contain invasive Flowering Rush.

This initiative incorporates cross-governmental participation (local, provincial, federal and First Nations) and stakeholder input. The primary focus of the funding is to develop a Hatzic Lake Management Plan that will address the various issues within Hatzic Lake including managing an extremely invasive species.

Interested in providing feedback? Take the survey here: https://qoo.ly/33xvi9.