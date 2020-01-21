Abbotsford Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Raised Over $121K

Abbotsford – The Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Campaign managed to hit provincial and national fundraising targets this year, raising $4.16 million and $23.5M respectively.

In Abbotsford they raised just over $121,000, which will stay right here to help the community – an increase of approximately $20,000 over 2018.

Due to the high cost of living in British Columbia, more people than ever are living at or below the poverty line. Across Canada one in seven struggle to make ends meet. The annual Christmas campaign depends on this critical time of year to supply funding for programs and services to help these people, especially those in our community.

“Funds raised during the campaign stay local to help feed, clothe and shelter some of our most vulnerable citizens,” says spokesperson Kim Hissink, Fundraising Coordinator.

Each year, the Army relies on numerous corporate partners, including Walmart Canada, Loblaw Companies Limited, Costco, BC Liquor Stores, Canadian Tire, Save-on-Foods, Sobeys and many more, who generously allow Christmas kettles to be placed at their stores.

Although Christmas is over, The Salvation Army continues to assist vulnerable people every day of the year. Over 1.7 million people were helped last year and we expect this number to increase in 2020.

To make a financial contribution for the Abbotsford / Mission area, or to volunteer your time, please visit www.centreofhope.net or call 604.852.9305.