Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame Adds Two New Coach of the Year Categories – School and Community Coach of the Year – Nominations Close January 31

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame introduces 2 new Coach Of The Year awards starting this year:

School Coach of the Year and Community Coach of the Year. Nominations close January 31.

These awards recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements and significant contributions coaches have made to their athletes and their sport through coaching.Selected Coaches of the Year will be recognized at the annual SHOF banquet and will be honoured with a plaque on the newly created Coaching Wall of Fame.

The Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame was created as part of the Legacy Sports Centre, which was built by the Western Canada Summer Games Society after the successful 1995 Western Canada Summer Games in Abbotsford.

The Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame Society was established by a number of civic- and sports-minded individuals to acknowledge, recognize and honour our local athletes, coaches and builders whose achievements have placed them at the national and international levels in their particular sports.

The Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame has also created a yearly Wall of Fame which recognizes and honours junior athletes and teams (between the ages of 14 and 24) that have demonstrated a high degree of accomplishment in their particular sport over the previous year.

Nominations for the Hall of Fame, Wall of Fame and Coach of the Year will be accepted until January 31, and criteria and forms are available at abbysportshalloffame.ca. All successful candidates will be recognized at the ASHOF’s annual Celebration of Excellence, April 25 at the Legacy Sports Centre.