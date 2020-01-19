Surrey Among Canada’s Top Employers for Young People

Surrey – The City of Surrey has been selected as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, which recognizes the nation’s best workplaces and programs for young people starting their careers.

“This award is a testament to the great work our City does to invest in young people and ensure a bright future for Surrey,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “Programs like our summer hiring initiative, internships and co-op placements have helped more than 400 young people build and advance their careers each year.”

This is the ninth consecutive year that the City of Surrey has received this distinction and is the only municipality in British Columbia to be recognized with this award in 2020. Some of the programs and initiatives the City is being recognized for include:

Providing post-secondary students between the ages of 15 and 30 opportunities to gain work experience in a variety of positions in the City of Surrey’s summer student program

Offering a 2-year Emerging Leaders program to provide new and emerging leaders with training, education, work experience and self-development opportunities

Helping students gain career-level experience through co-op placements and a technical student program, offering opportunities in a variety of fields, including engineering, water and sewer planning, media design and information systems

With 16 percent of the City of Surrey’s full-time employees under the age of 30, supporting our young workers is an important step to cultivating a desirable and engaging workplace.