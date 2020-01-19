Chiefs Beat Langley In Sunday Matinee

Chilliwack – (Vanni De Bartolo, Chiefs Play-by-Play broadcaster) While plenty of sports fans were glued to the NFL Conference playoffs, there was hockey at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

Brett Rylance extended his point streak to four games by scoring in his third straight game to break a tie midway through the second period and Mathieu Caron stopped 25 of 27 shots faced as the Chilliwack Chiefs defeated the Langley Rivermen 3-2 Sunday afternoon at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

The Chiefs (22-13-5-4) opened the scoring for the fifth straight game when Arlo Merritt banged home his twelfth goal of the season after Hudson Thornton let a clapper go from the blue line that rebounded off the pad of Braedon Fleming right to Merritt who made no mistake firing it home to make it 1-0 Chilliwack.

That lead would last just forty seven seconds.

On the ensuing shift Jonathan Stein skated down the right wing and ripped a shot that beat Caron to even the game.

Chilliwack outshot Langley 13 – 11 in the period.

Cooper Moore gave the Chiefs the lead again at the 3:19 mark of the second period on the power-play when he let a wrist shot go from the top of the left circle that beat Fleming on the glove side to make it 2-1 Chilliwack. Just under three minutes later Kalen Szeto equalized for Langley finishing off a wonderful passing play up ice for his ninth goal of the season. Then with the Chiefs buzzing in the attacking zone, Rylance took the puck and skated around the net wrapping it around off the pads of the Rivermen goaltender to once again give the home side the advantage they would not relinquish the rest of the way.

There was no scoring in the third period.

Chilliwack capped off an impressive five-game home stand by going 4-1 in that stretch. The Chiefs will now get set to face the Coquitlam Express for the final time this season Friday January 24th in Coquitlam where the Express are 23-1 at home but have lost the last two times to the Chiefs.

The Chiefs return home the following night Saturday January 25th when they host the Prince George Spruce Kings at the Chilliwack Coliseum. Game is 7pm.

