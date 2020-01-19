As The Melt Comes, Clean Street Catch Basins To Prevent Flooding

Fraser Valley – Rain and above zero temperatures are expected this weekend. Coupled with the pending snow melt, City and District crews (and other jurisdictions) are planning ahead and clearing drains and catch basins to help with the runoff.

Sun 04:32: 🌧Freezing rain warning ended: Sun 04:29 to Sun 05:29. https://t.co/XDI7Z66BXa pic.twitter.com/I7xFsQujAw — WX Chilliwack (@ww_chilliwack) January 19, 2020

Residents are asked that if they are able to, help crews by clearing catch basins of snow and ice in your neighbourhood. Clearing the drains will help prevent localized flooding or pooling of water on properties when the snow and slush begin to melt.

In Chilliwack – To find street drain locations, visit https://maps.chilliwack.com/b/?layer=23.

Courtesy District of Kent

Snow melt, rain & above 0 temperatures are expected this weekend. District crews are clearing drains & catch basins to help with the runoff. Help prevent localized flooding & water pooling on properties by clearing drains of snow and ice in your neighbourhood. #Agassiz #KentBC pic.twitter.com/SrWmNudbvf — KentBC (@KentBC1) January 18, 2020