Driving in Snow – Accidents Continue

Chilliwack – These photos are courtesy of Bev LeDrew-Hood as she and her hubby were driving to work.

This is on Young, before Chilliwack Central Road. Not sure what happened, but doesn’t it look like that pickup drove right up the back of someone else’s trailer? There was a Kubota clearing an area just a bit away!

Meanwhile in Cultus Lake, from Facebook – Cultus Lake Fire Department responded to a call for a lady that broke her leg. We noticed the driveway wasn’t plowed as we were waiting for BCAS so the members gave a hand and plowed there driveway #goingabovethecall.