9AM Saturday UPDATE – Winter Storm Warning, Freezing Rain For Coquihalla, Highway 3

Fraser Valley — OK, we HOPE this is the last blast, then spring like temperatures over Plus 4 or more hit on Sunday.

According to Roger Pannett with Environment Canada: 6.0 cm overnight.

31 cm on the ground.

Outflow wind continues .

5:48 AM PST Saturday 18 January 2020

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

5:06 AM PST Saturday 18 January 2020

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Hazardous winter conditions are expected.

A strong Pacific storm has arrived with a mix of wintery weather including snow and freezing rain for the Fraser Valley. As warmer air associated with storm penetrates the region, the snow will transition to freezing rain then to rain. The phase changes will occur this morning and afternoon over western sections and later today and tonight over eastern sections, including Hope.



Total snowfall accumulations will range from near 5 cm in the west to 10 cm in the east.



Timing this transition from snow to freezing rain is always challenging in these situations. There is a chance that this transition could be delayed resulting in higher snowfall amounts.