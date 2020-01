Fraser Valley – With the many school cancellations this week, it is timely that some areas will have a Professional Development Day on Friday. Whether or not staff can get to schools is another thing.

Other districts will open and keep track of the weather.

Friday Pro D Days include:

SD#78 Fraser Cascade

Jan. 17 – Pro D Update.

Two sessions of Emergency First Aid will be running today at HSS. Attend sessions at your own discretion. — School District 78 (@sd78bc) January 17, 2020

Seabird Schools and Daycare CLOSED

Chilliwack Landing Preschool and Kindergarten: CLOSED

Update: Jan 17, 5:30am – All UFV campuses open – except Hope Centre closed. Allow extra time for commuting due to winter road conditions. UFV Student Union Society shuttle bus status not yet determined but will be updated at 7am.

Please check https://t.co/bLssyB1nsR for updates. — U of Fraser Valley (@goUFV) January 17, 2020

Schools are open and buses are running @ChilliwackSD33 Friday January 17th, 2020. Our Facilities crew did an amazing job yesterday getting all schools ready for students and staff today. THANK YOU! Please be careful as some side streets are still slippery. #sd33learns. — Chilliwack Sch.Dist. (@ChilliwackSD33) January 17, 2020

School Status Alert: Fri.Jan.17 All schools in the Langley School District are OPEN to students/staff. Busses are running, pick-up points/times may be impacted due to unclear streets. Please be patient, check for updates, and use caution when making individual safety decisions. — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) January 17, 2020

Winter Update January 17 5:55 AM:

We had 3 trucks out overnight; at 4am, a full crew started cleaning up the snow that fell overnight.



Schools in Mission are OPEN today.



Garbage/Recycling: Remple Disposal will be out collecting today in Orange Zone. #MissionBC #Mission_BC — District of Mission (@Mission_BC) January 17, 2020