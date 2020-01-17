As Expected, ICBC Claims Have Been Steady In The Snow

Vancouver – As you would expect, Dial-a-Claim calls to ICBC in the wake of the recent snowfall have been impressive and costly.
Joanna Linsangan, Media Relations with ICBC says that they received more than 12,500 from the Lower Mainland. Not all those calls will result in an insurance claim, but the high numbers paint a picture of trouble on the roads.
The numbers break down (pardon the pun) like this:
|ICBC Dial-a-Claim calls for January 10-16, 2020
|10-Jan
|11-Jan
|12-Jan
|13-Jan
|14-Jan
|15-Jan
|16-Jan
|3,491
|1,567
|1,249
|5,075
|3,908
|2,747
|3,154
|2,431
|1,077
|832
|3,539
|2,773
|1,882
|2,153
|228
|109
|92
|331
|291
|206
|262
|96
|54
|58
|130
|140
|133
|131
|96
|49
|46
|122
|60
|48
|54
Ice bomb claims
To date, we’ve received claims reported as being related to ice falling on these bridges:
- Port Mann bridge – 89 claims
- Alex Fraser bridge – 52 claims
- Golden Ears bridge – three claims
January total call averages by year:
|Year
|Average Total Calls
|2018
|3,036
|2019
|2,749
|2020
|2,752
The highest number of calls received in January each year:
|Year
|Highest Total Calls
|2018
|4,640 (Monday, Jan 8, 2018)
|2019
|4,425 (Monday, Jan 7, 2019)
|2020
|5,056 (Monday, Jan 13, 2020)
