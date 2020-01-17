As Expected, ICBC Claims Have Been Steady In The Snow

Vancouver – As you would expect, Dial-a-Claim calls to ICBC in the wake of the recent snowfall have been impressive and costly.

Joanna Linsangan, Media Relations with ICBC says that they received more than 12,500 from the Lower Mainland. Not all those calls will result in an insurance claim, but the high numbers paint a picture of trouble on the roads.

The numbers break down (pardon the pun) like this:

ICBC Dial-a-Claim calls for January 10-16, 2020 10-Jan 11-Jan 12-Jan 13-Jan 14-Jan 15-Jan 16-Jan 3,491 1,567 1,249 5,075 3,908 2,747 3,154 2,431 1,077 832 3,539 2,773 1,882 2,153 228 109 92 331 291 206 262 96 54 58 130 140 133 131 96 49 46 122 60 48 54

Ice bomb claims

To date, we’ve received claims reported as being related to ice falling on these bridges:

Port Mann bridge – 89 claims

Alex Fraser bridge – 52 claims

Golden Ears bridge – three claims

January total call averages by year:

Year Average Total Calls 2018 3,036 2019 2,749 2020 2,752

The highest number of calls received in January each year: