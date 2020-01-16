Pro D Day Friday For Some School Districts

Posted By: Don Lehn January 16, 2020

Fraser Valley – With the many school cancellations this week, it is timely that some areas will have a Professional Development Day on Friday. Whether or not staff can get to schools is another thing.

This list will be updated Friday morning, should the weather take another turn and cancellations abound.

Friday Pro D Days include:

SD#78 Fraser Cascade

Seabird Schools and Daycare

Chilliwack Landing Preschool and Kindergarten: CLOSED for the rest of the week

