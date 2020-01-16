Pollstar & VenuesNow Once Again Praise Abbotsford Centre In Year End Report

Abbotsford – Spectra, the provider of venue management to the Abbotsford Centre in British Columbia is proud to announce that in the recent release from Pollstar of their yearend report, the Abbotsford Centre has placed #158 in the Top 200 Arena Venues worldwide. The arena also placed No. 2 of all venues in the Pacific Northwest with a 5,001-10,000 capacity in the January issue of VenuesNow.

With the Pollstar rankings, the Abbotsford Centre places #13 for all venues listed for Canada in terms of ticket sales. Based on 5,001-10,000 capacity, the Abbotsford Centre placed as the #3 venue in Canada and the #1 venue for Western Canada (British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba).

Pollstar Magazine is the only trade publication covering the worldwide concert industry. The yearend report showcases the top tours, arenas, theatres and more as 2019 reaches the end.

In the report based on concert ticket sales, the Abbotsford Centre places #158 with 91,169 tickets sold from 11/22/18 to 11/20/19 as reported to Pollstar. The #1 arena in the world was Madison Square Garden in New York, NY at 1,661,229 tickets sold and the #1 arena in British Columbia was Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC at 447,906 tickets sold.

VenuesNow, another trade publication has placed the Abbotsford Centre as the #2 Top Stop in the Pacific Northwest (Alberta, Alaska, British Columbia, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming) with the WaMu Theater in Seattle placing #1. With the VenuesNow ranking, the Abbotsford Centre places #1 in British Columbia for venues with 5,001-10,000 capacity.

“The Abbotsford Centre is an important part of our City’s recreation and entertainment infrastructure. I’m pleased that this facility is once again being recognized as a top venue in Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. The Abbotsford Centre is a premier venue hosting countless concerts and community gatherings as well as being home to the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s Fraser Valley Bandits.” – Henry Braun, Mayor, City of Abbotsford

2019 was an amazing year for concerts at the Abbotsford Centre with shows ranging from Dan + Shay, Offspring & SUM 41, Judas Priest, Dallas Smith & Dean Brody to For King & Country and Johnny Reid

“We are thrilled to see the Abbotsford Centre ranked in the top 200 venues in the world,” said Spectra’s Rick Comeau, General Manager, Abbotsford Centre. “On top of the concerts, the Abbotsford Centre continued to increase our bookings with the addition of the Vancouver Canucks exhibition game, the first season of the Fraser Valley Bandits of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, and numerous rentals from community events, graduation ceremonies, movie and television shoots.”

Spectra manages two other venues in Canada that placed on the Pollstar yearend list. Canadian Spectra venues include:

#98 – Budweiser Gardens – London, Ontario – 223,208 tickets sold

#141 – First Ontario Centre – Hamilton, Ontario – 110,224 tickets sold

#158 – Abbotsford Centre – Abbotsford, British Columbia – 91.169 tickets sold