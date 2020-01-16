Hope RCMP Need Public Info On Two Recent B&Es

Hope – RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance with their investigation into a pair of break and enters as well as thefts from a vehicles in the Kawkawa Lake area.

The investigation stems from reports made to the Hope RCMP on January 15, 2020 of overnight break and enters to two homes, the theft from a vehicle in the 21000-block of Mount Hope Road and the theft from a vehicle parked in the 65000-block of Dogwood Drive.

As RCMP officers continue their investigation police are canvassing the neighbourhood and reaching out for home owners to review security camera recordings for images containing suspicious persons or vehicles over the night of January 14 – 15, 2020.

“Police are also requesting anyone who may have experienced a theft from a vehicle parked in the area that night to call and report the incident,” says Constable Andrew Barr of the Hope RCMP.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is urged to contact the Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).