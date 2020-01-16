3PM Thursday, Great Melt Coming – Brings More Snow, Transit Delays

Fraser Valley – The snow will change to slush by the weekend, but first, the changeover to warmer weather will bring the risk of more snow and freezing rain before the slush and rain. Temperature by Saturday will hit between 6 and 9 degrees.

3:04 PM PST Thursday 16 January 2020

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Snowfall with total amounts of 5 to 10 cm is expected.



Bands of heavy snow will move through the region this afternoon giving local snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm.



Once the bands move through, conditions will improve but a chance of flurries will remain late this afternoon.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.