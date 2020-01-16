CBS Filming “Twilight Zone” In Agassiz, January 17

Agassiz – Gravity Film Production will be preparing and shooting a scene for a TV series (Twilight Zone for CBS All Access) along Pioneer Avenue Friday, January 17.

UPDATE: Due to weather conditions, the filming on Pioneer Avenue has been rescheduled to FRIDAY, JANUARY 17. The street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm.

The following public parking lots off Cheam Avenue will be available during filming:

Aberdeen

Shoppers Drug Mart/Lordco

A portion of the Agassiz Elementary and Senior Secondary

Parking lot next to Dragon Fried Rice

Parking down East Pioneer Avenue, except for the District’s parking lot next to the Post Office.

No Parking notices have already been placed along Pioneer Avenue. Please note that bus stop locations have been temporarily moved to Cheam Avenue.

From Creative BC