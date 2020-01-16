Applications Open for BC Parks Student Ranger Program

Victoria/Maple Ridge – With the snow and slush, it’s not something that comes to mind.

However, Young adults keen to work outdoors this summer and to acquire a diverse range of job skills can now apply for the BC Parks Student Ranger Program.

Now in its third season, the Student Ranger Program provides 48 young adults with training and employment opportunities in B.C.’s parks and protected areas. Indigenous students are encouraged to apply as the program has a 30% Indigenous hiring target.

Students studying and/or interested in pursuing future studies or employment in a related field are encouraged to apply.

Applications are now being accepted for student ranger crew member and student ranger crew lead positions. The competitions close at 11:00 pm on February 23, 2020.

Twelve crews will be recruited, hired and employed by BC Parks across BC Parks. Locations for crews during the 2020 season include: