The Winter Blast Before The Meltdown

Fraser Valley – Roger Pannett with Environment Canada breaks down the number from this storm (temperatures will rise to -7 on Wednesday, and PLUS 7 to 10 for the weekend which will create the fast melt and potential for localized flooding.:

Good Morning .

January 15th, the coldest minimum at -13.3 oC plus wind chill ( 11.5 oC below normal) since the -14 .0 C low on January 18th, 2012.

January 14 th ,very cold maximum at only -11.0 oC plus wind chill ( 14.6 oC below normal. Coldest Day in Chilliwack since the -11.5 oC on December 28th, 1996, during the record breaking Blizzard.

( Record low temperatures for January 14th are Min of – 20.6 oC & the max of -13.9 oC in 1911.

Record low temps for January 15th, -16.1 oC in 1907 & a max of -11.1 oC in 1954.)

From 08..00 last night to 07.00 this morning additional 12.6 cm snow as forecasted.

Day 6 of snow with Average snow depth on ground presently at 26 cm .

Present temperature -12.5 oC plus wind chill in gusty north east winds.

4:49 AM PST Wednesday 15 January 2020

Blowing snow advisory in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Poor visibility in snow and blowing snow is expected or occurring in some locations.



Strong outflow winds and falling snow will combine to significantly reduce visibility over parts of the Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon. Blowing snow conditions will persist through early Thursday.

5:01 AM PST Wednesday 15 January 2020

Arctic outflow warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Strong outflow winds and cold wind chill values are expected or occurring.



Cold arctic air will continue to funnel out of the mainland inlets and valleys this morning producing northeast winds of 40 to 60 km/h with gusts as high as 90. The strong winds combined with cold temperatures will generate wind chill values of -20 or lower.



Temperatures will gradually rise today and through tonight and reduce the impact of the arctic outflow.