John Jansen — 2020’s First UFV President’s Leadership Lecture Series Tuesday, January 21

Abbotsford – Business, politics, poultry and more will all be on the table when former mayor and MLA John Jansen becomes the first President’s Leadership Lecture Series guest of 2020 Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 3pm on UFV’s Abbotsford Campus.

An accountant by trade, this 2019 UFV Honorary Degree recipient led the acquisition of 200 acres that now hosts UFV’s Chilliwack campus at Canada Education Park.

Jansen’s fundraising allowed for the purchase of millions of dollars in health care equipment, all while operating his family’s organic feed and poultry farm.

A dynamic, tenacious, and creative community advocate with decades of public service, he helped pave the way for countless upgrades to education, health care, transit, and other services.

As those who know him will attest, Jansen has a unique skill in leveraging relationships to make things happen.

Read more about his honorary degree here.