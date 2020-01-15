Hope Mountain Centre for Outdoor Learning Receives $1,000 Donation From CLAC

Hope —Hope Mountain Centre for Outdoor Learning received a $1,000 donation from CLAC as part of the union’s Building Communities program.

The organization was nominated by Ryan Kehler, who is a member of CLAC Local 66 and is employed by Vedder Transport Ltd.

“As somebody who is an avid outdoorsman, I’d like to see more people educated on the outdoors and more kids outside, so this foundation means a lot to me,” says Ryan. “Hope Mountain Centre for Outdoor Learning grew from a Fraser-Cascade School District program called Hope Mountain School. Today, two distinct organizations have emerged, providing outdoor education to a wider audience and ecological awareness opportunities in the watersheds of southwest British Columbia. Hope Mountain Centre is a registered charity that reaches adults, families, and youth of all ages.”