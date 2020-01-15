Great Snow Melt Coming – Brings Chance Of More Snow, Freezing Rain During Changeover (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – The snow will change to slush by the weekend, but first, the changeover to warmer weather will bring the risk of more snow and freezing rain before the slush and rain. Temperature by Saturday will hit between 6 and 9 degrees.

12:11 PM PST Wednesday 15 January 2020

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Hazardous winter conditions are expected.

⚠️Expect winter driving conditions throughout the #FraserValley (compact snow, slippery sections, reduced visibility due to blowing snow). @EAMOperations crews are plowing and sanding priority routes.



Check https://t.co/S13MmIklNH for the lastest road & weather updates. pic.twitter.com/e5O5jAaLuH — Emil Anderson Maintenance Co. Ltd. (@EAMOperations) January 15, 2020

Wind chill values below minus 20, blowing snow, a potential of freezing rain and more snow are expected.



An Arctic ridge of high pressure over the BC Interior combined with a low pressure system approaching the BC Coast will produce strong outflow winds through the Fraser Valley. The winds combined with cold temperatures will produce wind chill values of minus 20 or colder today.



The strong outflow winds combined with periods of snow, and plenty of snow on ground, will will significantly reduce visibility over parts of the Fraser Valley today and tonight.



The approaching low offshore will produce a layer of warm air above the surface. This layer of warm air combined with freezing temperatures at the surface will give potential for freezing rain to develop tonight.



In addition, the low approaches the coast, 10 cm of snow is expected over western sections of the Fraser Valley on Thursday.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.